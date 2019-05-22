Japan's largest Chinatown to hold culture events all year round

Japan's largest Chinatown will start to hold a series of Chinese cultural activities from May all year round, giving visitors more opportunities to experience Chinese traditional culture, local media reported Tuesday.

Yokohama Chinatown is the largest of Japan's three Chinatowns, which is located in downtown Yokohama, less than half an hour south of Tokyo by train. A large number of Chinese stores and restaurants can be found in the narrow and colorful streets of the Chinatown.

From this month, the Yokohama Chinatown Development Association will start the "Yokohama Chinatown Tour" all year round. Visitors will have a chance to enjoy lunch while learning Chinese food culture and traditional arts with "Yokohama Chinatown Concierge," who will tell stories about town history and culture.

The first event with the theme of "Meeting to enjoy Chinese tea" will be held on Tuesday next week. Participants will first learn about tea ceremony and types of tea at a Chinese specialty store, then enjoy lunch at a Chinese restaurant.

According to the organizers, the next event is about Lion Dance, which will be held on July 12. In September, the theme will be "Mid-Autumn Festival mooncake making experience," in which visitors will have a chance to make mooncakes by themselves.

After that, the organizers plan to hold events in November and January with theme of Spring Festival.

"It is a valuable tour to learn traditional Chinese culture. Let's enjoy it together," an official of Yokohama Chinatown Development Association said.