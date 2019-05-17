Chinese fans bid farewell to The Big Bang Theory

On March 12, the official Instagram account of The Big Bang Theory announced that the finale of the show will air at 8 pm EST on Thursday (8 am on Friday in Beijing). With the end just hours away, fans around the world are sad but also looking forward to the ending of this 12-year-long series.

This is also especially true in China, where the show has a huge following.

Discussion of the show has already entered the trending list on Sina Weibo as the ending nears.

Many netizens are expressing their reluctance to bid goodbye to their favorite characters, who they joke are still waiting to see their elevator get fixed, while others are saying that they are looking forward to seeing the characters have a happy ending. Many netizens are celebrating the show by posting short clips of their favorite scenes on the show, some of the most popular being Sheldon's attempts to speak Chinese.

Zhao Siqi is a big fan of the show who has watched the series more than three times.

"I have been watching The Big Bang Theory for more than two years," Zhao said.

Talking about the ending of her beloved drama, she seemed calmer than others on social media. "It doesn't matter. I still can see them in previous seasons," Zhao explained.

"They must be very tired after performing in so many episodes for 12 years."