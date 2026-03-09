LINE

Text:AAAPrint
ECNS Wire

China remains among world's safest countries as public security continues to improve: work report

2026-03-09 15:58:26Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) – China's public security situation continued to improve in 2025, with the country remaining one of the safest in the world, according to a work report from the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) on Monday in Beijing.

Ying Yong, prosecutor general of the SPP, delivered the report to the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress, China's top legislature, for deliberation.

According to the report, procuratorial authorities nationwide handled 3.467 million cases of various types in 2025, including 8,151 cases handled by the Supreme People's Procuratorate.

Throughout 2025, prosecutors approved the arrest of 664,000 criminal suspects and filed public prosecutions against 1.404 million people, down 11.7 percent and 13.9 percent year on year, respectively.

(By Gong Weiwei)

 
 

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2026 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]