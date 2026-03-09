China remains among world's safest countries as public security continues to improve: work report

(ECNS) – China's public security situation continued to improve in 2025, with the country remaining one of the safest in the world, according to a work report from the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) on Monday in Beijing.

Ying Yong, prosecutor general of the SPP, delivered the report to the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress, China's top legislature, for deliberation.

According to the report, procuratorial authorities nationwide handled 3.467 million cases of various types in 2025, including 8,151 cases handled by the Supreme People's Procuratorate.

Throughout 2025, prosecutors approved the arrest of 664,000 criminal suspects and filed public prosecutions against 1.404 million people, down 11.7 percent and 13.9 percent year on year, respectively.

(By Gong Weiwei)