(ECNS) -- Special operations troops of China and Serbia will carry out Peace Guardian 2025 joint training in north China's Hebei Province in the second half of July, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of Defense said at a press briefing on Monday.

It will be the first joint training between the Chinese and Serbian militaries and will help strengthen the combat capabilities of participating troops and deepen cooperation between the two militaries, said spokesperson Jiang Bin.

(By Zhang Dongfang)