China to further resume outbound group tours to more countries and regions: spokesperson

(ECNS) -- With international passenger flights continuing to resume and more Chinese people ready to travel abroad, in order to make outbound tours easy, starting from August 10, China will further resume outbound group tours to more countries and regions, said a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Thursday.

The government agencies in charge will provide businesses in the tourism sector with the necessary guidance for the implementation, the spokesperson added.

We would like to remind all outbound tourists to be well-prepared before each journey, stay safe and healthy and show civility as they travel, enjoy the trip and have a safe journey home, the spokesperson said.

Since February 2023, China has resumed outbound group tours to two groups of destinations on a pilot basis, which has been generally well-received.