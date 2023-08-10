Japan needs to find a truly responsible way to deal with nuclear-contaminated water: Chinese FM spokesperson

(ECNS) -- The safe disposal of Japan’s nuclear-contaminated water depends on a serious and responsible attitude and a science-based and comprehensive assessment—not publicity campaigns, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

According to media reports, Japan is considering beginning the discharge of the Fukushima nuclear-contaminated water between late August and early September and the Japanese government hopes to explain to China the safety of the ocean discharge plan before starting the disposal.

The spokesperson stated that China has been and remains opposed to Japan’s headstrong push to discharge nuclear-contaminated water into the sea and leave the entire world at risk of nuclear contamination.

“Japan needs to find a truly responsible, safe and effective way to deal with the Fukushima nuclear-contaminated water and subject itself to rigorous international oversight so as to avert irrevocable damage to the global marine environment and human health,” the spokesperson added.

It is revealed that the Chinese side has been communicating their concerns to Japan on the basis of science and facts and have engaged Japan bilaterally and multilaterally to repeatedly state the views and concerns from China’s professional agencies.

“Based on science and technology and international nuclear safety good practices, China and Russia presented three joint lists of technical questions to Japan to demand clarifications regarding its ocean discharge plan,” the spokesperson continued.

The spokesperson also expressed regrets by saying that over the past two years and more, Japan has given little heed to the legitimate concerns and opposition from various quarters and refused to discuss other disposal methods that might be safer, while insisting on initiating the ocean discharge this summer.

“If Japan has any sincerity about alleviating the concerns of its neighbors, it should immediately stop pushing for the discharge, communicate with other parties without taking the decision in advance and fully discuss all potential options for disposing of the water safely. Otherwise, an “explanation” will just be meaningless,” said the spokesperson.