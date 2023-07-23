Comicomment: 'De-risking' cannot conceal the true face of U.S.

(ECNS) -- Recently, United States politicians have cunningly rebranded their "decoupling" rhetoric as "de-risking."The essence of "de-risking" is to create "a small yard with high fences" targeting China and make a more refined attempt to "decouple economies or sever supply chains," with the goal of excluding and suppressing China.

However, no matter how skillfully U.S. politicians play word games, they cannot escape the laws of the market, sever industrial interconnections, or prevent mutually beneficial cooperation between China and other countries. As Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying pointed out, other rivers may attempt to encircle and isolate the Yangtze and Yellow Rivers, but in the end, they will only dry up themselves.