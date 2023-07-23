LINE

Text:AAAPrint
ECNS Wire

Comicomment: 'De-risking' cannot conceal the true face of U.S.

2023-07-23 08:18:13Ecns.cn Editor : Jing Yuxin ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- Recently, United States politicians have cunningly rebranded their "decoupling" rhetoric as "de-risking."The essence of "de-risking" is to create "a small yard with high fences" targeting China and make a more refined attempt to "decouple economies or sever supply chains," with the goal of excluding and suppressing China.

However, no matter how skillfully U.S. politicians play word games, they cannot escape the laws of the market, sever industrial interconnections, or prevent mutually beneficial cooperation between China and other countries. As Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying pointed out, other rivers may attempt to encircle and isolate the Yangtze and Yellow Rivers, but in the end, they will only dry up themselves.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2023 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]