2nd Dialogue on China's Famous Mountains of 'World Natural and Cultural Heritage' kicks off in Huangshan

(ECNS)-- The Second Dialogue on China's Famous Mountains of "World Natural and Cultural Heritage" has begun at Tunxi County, Huangshan city, East China's Anhui Province, with the theme of World Heritage Protection and Regional Sustainable Development.

The conference has invited international organizations, experts, scholars, and government officials from the cities where Mount Taishan, Mount Huangshan, Mount Emei, and Wuyi Mountains sit for dialogue and exchange.

The event aims to further promote the protection of World Heritage sites and regional sustainable development, showcase the charm and beauty of China's famous mountains of World natural and cultural Heritages, and encourage people to work together to promote the development of these sites and their cities. The event also aims to strengthen exchanges and interactions among cities with these sites.

Since China joined the Convention Concerning the Protection of the World Cultural and Natural Heritage, four properties have been inscribed on the World Heritage List for both cultural and natural significance. Mount Tai was inscribed on the World Heritage List in 1987, Huangshan in 1990, Mount Emei -Leshan Giant Buddha in 1996, and Wuyi Mountains in 1999.

The second dialogue was organized by the International Mountain Tourism Alliance, China News Service, Anhui Provincial Government Overseas Chinese Affairs Office, Huangshan Municipal Committee of CPC, and Huangshan Municipal People's Government.

Last year, China News Service, International Mountain Tourism Alliance. etc, held the first dialogue in Wuyishan City in Southeast China's Fujian Province.