French writer: Lies about Xinjiang gradually lose buyers

(ECNS)-- French writer and journalist Maxime Vivas has voiced his positive view on Xinjiang, saying that more and more people have realized that the so-called claims of "Xinjiang genocide" are lies.

Vivas attended a video conference held on Tuesday.

The U.S. has "demonized" China for political purposes, and the fact is that the U.S. had conducted genocide against Indians while the Uyghur population in Xinjiang keeps growing, Vivas said at the conference.

Vivas is a French writer, current affairs commentator and journalist. He visited Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region twice, in 2016 and 2018. In December 2020, his first book "Uygurs, to Put an End to the Fake News" was published.

At the video conference, a video clip of foreigners in Xinjiang was played. Foreigners working as teachers, winemakers and businessmen shared their life experiences. In their eyes, Xinjiang enjoys stable social development and the people there are hospitable.

Envoys and diplomats from 13 countries were also invited to the video conference. They said at the conference that it goes against the purposes and principles of the UN Charter to interfere in China's internal affairs in the name of human rights. They recognized that the development of China's people-oriented ideas and practices have been fully demonstrated in all-round construction in Xinjiang.

The Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region and the Permanent Mission of China in Geneva jointly held this video conference.