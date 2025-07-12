Insights丨 No external force should interfere in South China Sea issue: Malaysian scholar

(ECNS) -- Countries surrounding the South China Sea should resolve disputes through negotiation, as external interference only exacerbates tensions and prolongs challenges in the region, said a Malaysian professor in Beijing on Thursday.

Professor Salawati Mat Basir from Faculty of Law, National University of Malaysia, made the remarks at an international symposium themed on the history and reality of the South China Sea.

Basir told China News Network that the South China Sea plays an important role in global goods transportation, and boasts very rich with natural resources, urging neighboring countries to prioritize stability through dialogue.

She noticed China's efforts to engage with several countries such as Vietnam, the Philippines and Malaysia.

China has established maritime dialogue mechanisms with all countries concerned, and launched a bilateral dialogue on the management of maritime issues with Malaysia.

During the interview, Basir also showed concerns over interference of external forces. She stated that bringing other countries into this problem will create more problems.

"If the U.S. and other countries are still coming to the South China Sea, that would make the situation more escalating. Why are Canada, Belgium, or Germany in the South China Sea? What is their connection?" said Basir.

She advocated for mediation, stressing that when problems occur, mediation is the best way to solve them.

Regional countries should sit down together and talk with each other, without any interference from any other external powers, so as to secure lasting peace and stability in the South China Sea, stated Basir.