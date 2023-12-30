New ministers appointed, legislative agenda set

The Standing Committee of the 14th National People's Congress concluded its seventh session on Friday in Beijing with the appointment of three new ministers and the adoption of a series of law amendments.

The session passed a decision to appoint Dong Jun, a former navy commander, as China's defense minister. It named Lu Zhiyuan as the minister of civil affairs, replacing Tang Dengjie, and appointed Sun Yeli as the minister of culture and tourism, replacing Hu Heping.

It also adopted a decision to convene the second annual session of the 14th NPC, China's top legislature, in Beijing on March 5.

The second annual session is expected to review the annual work reports of the central government, the NPC Standing Committee, the Supreme People's Court and the Supreme People's Procuratorate, according to the decision. The session is also expected to discuss the annual plan for economic and social development, as well as the central and local budgets.

The decision suggested that the second full session review a draft revision to the Organic Law of the State Council, China's Cabinet. The draft amendment has been reviewed by the NPC Standing Committee twice.

Generally speaking, a draft becomes a law after being reviewed three times by the NPC Standing Committee. If a law is closely related to people's basic interests and fundamental national issues, it should be reviewed by all NPC members instead of being adopted just by the committee.

Meanwhile, the second session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, China's top political advisory body, has been suggested to start on March 4 in Beijing. The suggestion was recently raised by the Chairperson's Council meeting of the 14th CPPCC National Committee.

The two sessions — China's biggest annual political events — are usually convened in early March. About 3,000 national lawmakers and around 2,000 political advisers travel to Beijing to discuss the country's crucial economic and political issues, and to share their ideas regarding the formulation or revision of laws related to people's interests and social development.

On Friday, when the NPC Standing Committee wrapped up its latest session, it also passed an amendment to the Criminal Law to strengthen the nation's fight against bribery.

The revised law, which will take effect on March 1, states that those offering bribes repeatedly to multiple people or parties involved in major national projects will be severely punished.

If bribes are offered to staff members of supervisory, administrative or judicial departments, or given for job promotion, or offered in fields such as the environment, finance, safety production, drug and food, social insurance, rescue relief, education and healthcare, the briber will face harsher penalties, according to the law.

In addition, the session voted to adopt a revised Company Law, a food security law and a decision to amend the Charity Law.