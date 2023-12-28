Woman spends 5 years making clothes for children in need

Chen Diefei, a 69-year-old woman, has spent the past five years making knitwear for children in need, Ningbo Evening News reported.

After undergoing surgery for lung cancer back in 2018, Chen, who lives in Ningbo, Zhejiang province, was inspired by a conversation she had during her hospital stay about the difficult living conditions of some children in Guizhou province and felt determined to help out.

So she began knitting and has since made nearly 400 sweaters, gloves and scarves, for not only the impoverished children of Guizhou but also the kids living in the poor areas in Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region and Xizang autonomous region.

Xu Longshi, Chen Diefei's husband, winds yarn into a ball. [Photo/cnr.cn]

Chen's act of kindness has not gone unnoticed in her community. Inspired by her selflessness, neighbors and friends have donated various types of yarn, including wool, mohair, and cotton. Chen made sure to utilize every bit of yarn, creating full sweaters, patchwork designs, as well as scarves and gloves from leftover scraps.

"We all support her," said Chen's daughter Xu Tingna, who helps coordinate with charity organizations and deliver the finished products.

At first, Chen's husband worried that she might tire herself out, but Chen's passion and decision for knitting won support from her family.

Netizens also praised Chen, with one of them saying, "Those kind deeds bring love and warmth. You are the most beautiful grandma."