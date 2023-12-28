Report underscores workplace safety

An inspection report on whether the Safety Production Law was being implemented has called for the enhancing of awareness in regard to safe production and the capacity for emergency rescue.

The report was submitted to the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress for review on Tuesday.

During its inspection, the team found weak safety awareness among the public, insufficient safety knowledge and a considerable gap in the understanding of workplace safety among key groups such as leaders, safety professionals and front-line workers.

It said there is a long way to go in achieving lawful and secure working environments.

The inspection focused on whether companies are taking responsibility for safe production, government oversight and the development of emergency response capabilities.

Specific attention was given to safety issues in the industries of mining, chemicals, transportation and gas.

The inspection revealed that the safety management levels at small and micro-enterprises were generally lower. In production safety management, problems included incomplete systems, few staff members with inadequate training and unfulfilled labor protection.

Employee knowledge of emergency evacuation and self-rescue skills were found to be insufficient.

To address these issues, the report suggested guiding enterprises toward industrial upgrades and eliminating outdated production capacities. It also advocated promoting major technological advancements in safe production and disaster prevention.

Concerns were raised about the slow pace of adopting information technology in some small and medium-sized enterprises, citing issues like inadequate investment.

Advanced technology aims to reduce human operators in hazardous workplaces, minimize manual operations, lessen labor intensity and decrease the time spent in hazardous workplaces.

In high-risk industries, the report suggested advancing remote monitoring and control.

Specific measures included carrying out remote supervision in mining and increasing safety risk monitoring and warning systems in chemical industrial parks and areas involving fireworks and firecrackers.

To bolster the emergency response system, the report said grassroots emergency rescue teams should be enhanced.

It suggested recruiting individuals with professional knowledge into emergency rescue teams, enriching them with training and accident case analysis and conducting regular practical exercises.

The role of emergency departments in coordinating and overseeing activities was highlighted, with a focus on risk prevention and control.

The report stressed the importance of information exchange, the building of a comprehensive defense and response system, and ensuring the early detection, warning and handling of various major risks and hazards.