Xi: Promoting progress, unity of all ethnic groups

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, has emphasized forging a strong sense of community for the Chinese nation to promote unity and progress of all ethnic groups across the country.

Xi made the remark on Friday while presiding over a group study session of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee.

He pointed out that since ancient times, people from various ethnic groups have jointly created the splendid Chinese civilization and forged a great Chinese nation. No ethnic group should be left behind in building China into a great modern socialist country in all respects, he said.

Xi called for ramping up efforts to promote unity among all ethnic groups across the country to form a mighty strength in building a strong country and advancing national rejuvenation.

Efforts must be made to realize common prosperity and development, and enable people from all ethnic groups to enjoy the glory of a strong country and national rejuvenation, he said.

Hailing the new historic achievements in the Party's work on ethnic affairs since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012, Xi said the Party's important thinking on strengthening and improving the work has been formed, and a new frontier has been opened in adapting Marxist ethnicity theories to the Chinese context and the needs of the times.

Xi urged efforts to focus on building a modern Chinese civilization with an aim to lay a solid spiritual and cultural foundation for forging a strong sense of community for the Chinese nation.

He underscored strengthening the education of the Party's theories, guidelines, principles and policies among people of all ethnic groups, and promoting the creative evolution and innovative development of the fine traditional Chinese culture.

Comprehensive efforts should be made to promote the standard spoken and written Chinese language and the use of unified State-compiled textbooks, he said.

Xi called for more exchanges and interactions among different ethnic groups, saying that it is imperative to promote population mobility and integrated habitation among various ethnic groups, in order to continuously foster ethnic unity and progress.

He emphasized improving people's livelihoods and ensuring that the benefits of development are delivered fairly to people of all ethnic groups.

Xi also called for efforts to better tell the stories of the Chinese nation and step up public communication regarding the sense of community for the Chinese nation.

Party committees and governments at all levels should adhere to the correct and distinctively Chinese approach to handling ethnic affairs, and officials should make their due contributions to ethnic unity and progress, he said.