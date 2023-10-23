Young woman travels China on limited savings after quitting job

A 20-year-old woman in Guangdong province has visited 22 cities in 76 days on her limited savings after quitting her job.

The woman, surnamed Zhou, made the decision to leave her job at an e-commerce company in March in order to embark on a journey to explore the world.

With only 17,000 yuan ($2,300) in savings, Zhou set off on her travels. She visited 22 cities, including Kunming, Dali, Shangri-La, Chongqing, Changsha, Xi'an, and Urumqi, according to a report of Qilu News, a news outlet in Shandong province.

Zhou opted for the cheapest modes of transportation and accommodation, mainly taking hard seats on trains and staying in youth hostels. Despite the challenges of traveling on a budget, Zhou said she found the experience to be rewarding.

"I didn't find the traveling difficult at all," she said. "I felt happy."

Zhou's decision to quit her job and travel has sparked heated discussion on social media. Many netizens have expressed their admiration for her courage, while others have questioned her decision.

Zhou said she is not concerned about the negative comments. She said she is simply enjoying her life while she is young.

"I come from a family with lesser means," she said. "And I started working at the age of 16, so I have been financially independent ever since. And I didn't ask my parent for money. My parents are very open-minded and have always been supportive of the decisions I make. They don't really try to restrain me."

Zhou said she is unsure about what she wants to do in the future. She said she is taking her time and enjoying the journey.

"I'm confused and unsure about what I really want," she said. "And I'm rather anxious about my future orientation and occupation. And for now, I just take it one step at a time."