Chinese writers make a hit in UK with English translations of works

Chinese writers Liu Zhenyun （right）and Liang Hong meet readers at a book promotion event in London on Wednesday. (Photo by Han Jing/China Daily)

Chinese writers, Liu Zhenyun and Liang Hong, met readers in London's Chinatown on Wednesday, following the recent publication of English versions of their works One day, Three autumnsand The Sacred Clanin the UK.

Liu's book One day, Three Autumnswas first published in Chinese in 2021, and its English version was published by ACA Publishing Ltd this year. ACA focuses on translated versions of Chinese literature.

The book tells the life of people in Yanjin, Henan province, which is Liu's real-life hometown.

People in the county are terrorized by a forsaken spirit called Hua Erniang, who has been waiting for her husband for 3,000 years. She will run into people's dreams and demand a joke. If she was amused by the joke, she will give them a persimmon; if not, they will be crushed by her jilted heart which has calcified into a mountain. The book is found as humorous as Liu's other works.

Humor has been a distinctive feature of Liu's language and works, which are sometimes seen as hard to translate and be understood by readers in other cultures.

"Readers always say that they can see humor in my novels, but this kind of humor is actually the humor that grows out of the relationships between characters, rather than the humor in language. They should be easily translated and be understood by readers from different cultures and countries," said Liu, who is one of China's most well-known writers.

He has penned highly acclaimed works, including Someone to Talk To, Remembering 1942, and I Did Not Kill My Husband, and won Mao Dun Literature Prize in 2011 for his book Someone to Talk To. In 2018, he was awarded the Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters by France's Ministry of Culture.

David Lammie, senior editor of Sinoist Books under ACA, agreed, saying that "situational humor, the characters and the difficult situations they get into, for example, black humor -- these translate quite easily. What doesn't translate easily is play on words, puns, little jokes in dialogue. That's more difficult because having to explain a joke means the joke is no longer funny."

"Within tragedy is comedy, within comedy is sorrow," said Liu. "The humor, in essence, can be understood by different countries easily and quickly."

Liu's works have been translated into more than 20 languages including English, French and German.

"Without translations of these books, I might feel like a tourist in a foreign country. But with translated versions, readers feel familiar to you because of the characters in the books, you become closer to each other because of the common friends in the books," Liu said.

"Literature is also the fastest and cheapest way for readers to get familiar with a country, its past, present and future," he continued. "They can get the details about how Chinese people think, laugh and cry, and even the dust in their wrinkle."

Liu also shared an encounter with a foreign reader. "I met a lady in Amsterdam, Netherlands. She said that the image she got from some Western media was that Chinese people had blank faces and were empty-headed. But after reading my bookI Did Not Kill My Husband, she found out that the Chinese could be so humorous and even respectful."

Chinese writer Liu Zhenyun signs his novel One day,Three Autumns for readers after a book promotion event in London on Wednesday. [Photo by He Xiating/China Daily]

Difference and similarity

Liang Hong, a professor of literature at Renmin University, Beijing, specializes in scholarly research into 20th century Chinese literature. Liang's two non-fiction books about her hometown, China in Liang Village and Leaving Liang Village, established her reputation as an eminent chronicler of contemporary Chinese rural life.

The English translation of her The Sacred Clanwon the Arts Council England 2021 PEN Translates award for contemporary literature in translation.

The stories inThe Sacred Clanare set in China's rural areas. "When stories happening in China's rural areas travel to the UK to be read by UK readers, it is precisely because of the differences between the countryside of the two countries, rather than the similarities. The reason why human life is so rich, so attractive and so fascinating is precisely because of the differences between them," she said.

"Although details about cultures, living habits and so on might be lost in translation, what will not be lost is the feelings and emotions of human beings, which are shared by Chinese people, British people and all the human beings on earth."

The two writers also encouraged overseas Chinese students, who attended the event, to embrace the differences of the world, and stick to their passion for literature.