Huawei unveils the world's first complete series of 5.5 equipment

Visitors try out Huawei mobile phones at an expo in Shanghai in June. (PHOTO/CHINA DAILY)

Huawei Technologies Co has unveiled the world's first complete series of 5.5G equipment, as the Chinese tech heavyweight works to speed up the evolution of 5G and kick off the 5.5G era for the information and communications technology industry.

Huawei proposed the concept of a "5.5G Era" which can improve network performance by 10 times. The 5.5G era will feature 10-gigabit peak downlink speeds and gigabit peak uplink speeds to meet increasingly diverse service requirements. It will also use new technologies like passive internet of things to unlock a market of 100 billion IoT connections, the company said earlier.

Cao Ming, president of Huawei's wireless network product line, said in a speech at the company's ongoing 14th Global Mobile Broadband Forum in Dubai that the series of product solutions will help improve network capabilities tenfold, help operators efficiently build 5.5G networks and smoothly evolve towards the 5.5G era.

Li Peng, Huawei's corporate senior vice president and president of the company's carrier business group, said: "Let's start today, build tomorrow's networks for future services and unleash 5G's infinite potential for continuous success."

Li stated, "We are already on the right path towards 5G business success, and 5G-Advanced, also known as 5.5G, is the natural next step in 5G's evolution."