Scale, solid supply chain of China's manufacturing a huge advantage

The biggest advantage of China's manufacturing sector lies with the scale and its comparatively solid supply chain, industry experts said at a recent seminar.

"Given the complete category and steady supply chain, China's manufacturing sector has a strong risk-resistance capacity," said Tom Van der Heyden, a professor from a European business college, adding that China's textiles, electromechanical products and light industry products have been quite popular in Spain.

"Looking forward, the logistic factor will be a major concern for Spain buyers importing Chinese products," he told a seminar held by Made-in-China.com (MIC), a platform that connects global buyers with Chinese suppliers.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of China-Spain diplomatic ties. Data from the General Administration of Customs showed that China's export to Spain totaled $32 billion last year, an increase of 6.5 percent year-on-year. Also, Spain's import from China accounted for 10.9 percent among its total imports.

According to MIC data, the overall enquires from Spain jumped by 59.88 percent year-on-year in 2022, with healthcare, clothing, and fitness and exercises being the top three categories. For Chinese exporters who have plans to explore the EU and Latin America markets, Spain is a good choice, MIC research shows.