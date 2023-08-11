Beijing-Buenos Aires ties enter 'golden moment'

Sabino Vaca Narvaja, Argentine ambassador to China, believes his country stands to reap gains from the BRI.( LIU JIANQIAO/CHINA DAILY)

Argentina and China have entered a "golden moment" of bilateral cooperation, one year after Argentina signed up for the Belt and Road Initiative, said a seasoned Argentine diplomat.

Sabino Vaca Narvaja, Argentine ambassador to China, highlighted the strengthening ties between Argentina and China over the past decades, which have yielded tangible benefits for both nations.

"We have a very deep relationship with China. Last year, we celebrated 50 years of diplomatic relations, and each year, in each stage, this relationship has been deepening. Now we can make it reach its golden moment by joining this very important instrument, the BRI," the ambassador told China Daily in an exclusive interview.

"The BRI has allowed us to acquire the technologies that have greatly improved the quality of life of our citizens and the investments that can benefit future generations," he said.

Argentina officially joined the China-proposed BRI on the 50th anniversary of the establishment of China-Argentina diplomatic ties last year, marked by President Alberto Fernandez's visit to Beijing. During the visit, the two countries signed a series of cooperation agreements spanning various fields, including green development, digital economy and agriculture.

The ambassador believes that Argentina stands to reap significant benefits from the BRI across multiple sectors, including infrastructure construction, economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and increased investment. He said the BRI's positive impact could extend to other Latin American countries that are yet to join the initiative.

The BRI has facilitated the realization of essential infrastructure projects in Argentina, such as dams in the south, photovoltaic parks and railways, underscoring the deepening mutual relationship between the two nations, he said.

Since the BRI's proposal in 2013, China has implemented several major initiatives and measures aimed at bolstering its relations and cooperation with countries in Latin America and the Caribbean. These efforts have provided new impetus for bilateral ties.

China is becoming a more important partner for Argentina in infrastructure investment, he said, adding that in Latin America and the Caribbean, "we have seen China having more collaborations with countries in this region".

Trade between China and Argentina has surged, with bilateral trade reaching $21.36 billion in 2022, marking a remarkable year-on-year increase of 20 percent in exports and 19.6 percent in imports. Currently, Argentina ranks as China's sixth-largest trading partner in Latin America, while China holds the position of Argentina's second-largest global trading partner, he said.

On June 2, representatives from both countries signed a cooperation plan in Beijing, aimed at advancing the construction of the BRI.

Exploring markets

During Argentine Economy Minister Sergio Massa's visit to China in mid-2023, he expressed his commitment to further strengthening bilateral trade between the two nations and exploring new markets to boost Argentine product exports to China.

In addition to economic ties, Ambassador Narvaja highlighted people-to-people exchanges, particularly the warm reception accorded to Argentina's soccer star, Lionel Messi, and the Argentine national soccer team during their friendly match with Australia in Beijing in June. He expressed enthusiasm for exchange programs involving players from various Chinese provinces.

The ambassador said that bridging connections through sports and culture, such as music and tango, is vital for deepening mutual understanding between both countries.

Looking ahead, Narvaja sees the spirit of shared destiny embodied in the BRI as a unifying force to tackle global challenges such as climate change, pandemics and food crises, fostering the well-being of people worldwide.

"China is now at the new stage of quality development, which focuses on common prosperity and balance in all regions. The philosophy is to put people, the development of people's well-being at the center. This is also the best message of the spirit that has permeated the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative proposed by the Chinese president.

"We have to do it together."