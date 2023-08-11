LINE

Hebei authorities deliver flood loss data

2023-08-11

As of Thursday, the recent heavy rainstorms have affected 3.88 million people in 110 counties and districts in Hebei province and resulted in 95.81 billion yuan ($13.25 billion) in direct economic losses, according to authorities in a news conference on Friday.

Based on preliminary statistics, the flood damaged 319,700 hectares of farmland. Besides, 40,900 houses collapsed and 155,500 more were severely damaged. It also damaged 1,150 kindergartens, primary and middle schools, and 1,871 medical institutions.

Transportation, electricity, communication, and water conservancy infrastructure in the disaster-stricken areas were in ruins, authorities said during the news conference.

The overall loss is still being verified and calculated.

LINE
