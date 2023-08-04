City projects improve livelihoods

In more than two years, Chengdu, Sichuan province, has implemented 1,265 projects to improve people's livelihoods, with an investment of nearly 381 billion yuan ($53 billion), according to a news conference with the theme "Happy Chengdu — 10 Major Projects for a Better Life" that was held on the sidelines of the Chengdu FISU World University Games on Wednesday.

The city has solved a number of livelihood concerns and has created a situation in which the elderly can age with peace of mind, young children can grow up healthily and young adults can actively participate in urban modernization, said Xiang Jin, a leading official with the city's reform and development commission.

The Happy Chengdu program, which was launched in 2021, includes projects centered on improving public services, renovating old residential areas and establishing a society that is friendly and inclusive for all, Xiang said.

Since then, the city has built, renovated and expanded 848 primary and middle schools and kindergartens and now has 56 top-tier hospitals — those featuring the most beds and most comprehensive medical services.

Chengdu has also renovated more than 1,200 old residential areas, benefiting more than 100,000 residents. It has built 597 centers providing old-age services and 1,740 focused on childcare.

The program also benefits communities in the city.

Zhang Biao — Party secretary of the Angong community in Huayang street, located in Sichuan's Tianfu district — said nine old courtyards in the community have been renovated, with more than 60 old building units equipped with elevators. Community nurseries, canteens and schools for residents have been founded.

"The Chengdu games have presented a top sports feast to our community residents, exerting a positive impact on their lives as they care more for sports and health. A 5-year-old child in the community watched a swimming competition on Tuesday and pestered his mother to sign him up for a swimming course," Zhang added.

"In the past three years since the preparations for the Chengdu games began, table tennis, badminton, tai chi and bike-riding enthusiasts, as well as night running groups in the community have organized nearly 1,000 cultural and sports activities a year.

"I often hear from community residents that in the past, the hottest things to do in Chengdu were drinking tea in the teahouse, shopping and eating hotpot. Now, the hottest things are climbing Longquan Mountain to watch the sunrise and cycling and running on the city's greenway," Zhang said.