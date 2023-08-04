Messi fandom spills over onto basketball court

Team Argentina celebrates as fans, many of them wearing the jersey of soccer superstar Lionel Messi, cheer after the team beat Lithuania 78-75 in the quarterfinals of the men's basketball event at the Chengdu FISU World University Games on Wednesday. (YANG TAO/FOR CHINA DAILY)

The men's basketball team from Argentina put on a passionate celebration in front of supportive local spectators after it got through to the semifinals at the Chengdu FISU World University Games by defeating Lithuania 78-75 on Wednesday.

Argentine players said it was almost like a home game at the Sichuan Gymnasium in Chengdu, Sichuan province, as they felt strong support from local spectators, many of whom are fans of the Argentine national soccer team and its superstar Lionel Messi.

Argentine Carlos Buemo said the players feel that the spectators are all on their side.

"It was so exciting at the court. The Chinese people are being so supportive," he said.

Many spectators were wearing the No 10 jersey worn by Messi during the Qatar World Cup last year.

"We are all super fans of Messi, so it's only the right thing to do to root for Team Argentina," said Liu Hanyang, who came to watch the match with three friends that all wore his jersey.

Argentine players couldn't hide their excitement after winning the quarterfinal and celebrated by singing loudly and dancing together courtside.

"We really enjoy seeing how passionate the Argentine players are. At the same time, we can also feel their joy," Liu said.

Argentina was 15 points behind in the third quarter and gradually turned the situation around as the spectators cheered them on. Facundo Corvalan scored 26 points for the team, the highest among all players in the game.

In another quarterfinal held at the gymnasium, the Czech Republic defeated Finland 68-66 and will meet Argentina in the semifinal on Friday.

Meanwhile, basketball powerhouses United States and Brazil will scramble for a berth in the final.

The US outclassed South Korea 86-68 on Wednesday at Fenghuangshan Sports Park Gymnasium. All the US players are from Tulane University.

Four American players reached double figures — with Jaylen Forbes scoring 11, Kevin Cross Jr 12, Collin Holloway 14 and Kolby King 18. It was King who shot a field goal in the second quarter to turn the tide and lead his team to victory.

Eleven of the 12 players on the US scored from the field. They combined to launch a 15-0 run and once extended the lead to as many as 32 points in the third quarter.

In another quarterfinal match in Fenghuangshan on Wednesday, Brazil rallied to beat Romania 84-66. Eleven of Brazil's 12 players come from University Centre of Maringa.

"I think we worked together pretty well," said Brazilian captain Pacheco De Souza. "We've known each other since we were 12, 13 or 14. We have played against each other, and we have played together. Whether the result is good or not, I know they're going to have my back, and I'm going to have theirs."