Russian navy to receive 30 new ships

The Russian Navy will receive 30 combat ships this year as the country continues strengthening its naval forces, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in St. Petersburg on Sunday.

"Today, Russia confidently implements its large-scale objectives of the national maritime policy and persistently builds up the might of its navy. This year alone, 30 warships of various classes will join it," Putin said at the main naval parade being held in honor of Russian Navy Day.

The new ships include the Mercury Corvette named after the Black Sea Fleet's sailing ship that gained its glory during the 1828-29 Russo-Turkish War.

At the naval parade in St. Petersburg, 45 ships, submarines and other vessels participated in the parade on the water, while about 3,000 soldiers participated in the parade on land.

Some African heads of state and government representatives witnessed the naval parade after the second Russia-Africa Summit, which took place last week. Putin held meetings with African leaders about their proposed plans for the Ukraine crisis.

The show of might took place as Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine stretches into a second year and three Ukrainian drones were shot down in Moscow early on Sunday.

The Russian Navy has played a key role in the military operation in Ukraine with ship- and submarine-launched cruise missiles.

'Brave crews'

Without mentioning Ukraine in his speech, Putin hailed "the brave crews of ships and submarines".

"Our sailors give all their strength, show true heroism and fight valiantly, like our great ancestors," he said.

In addition to St. Petersburg, other cities also held parades.

On the same day, Putin, in a group interview with the media, said Russia is ready for any scenario despite provocations from the United States in Syria, but does not want a direct military clash with the US.

"We are always ready for any scenario, but no one wants this. And on the initiative of the American side, we once created a special mechanism to prevent these conflicts. Our heads of certain departments communicate directly with each other, and have the opportunity to consult on any crisis situation. This shows that no one wants clashes," Putin said.

Meanwhile, Andriy Yermak, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's chief of staff, said on Sunday that Ukraine would start consultations with the US this week on providing security guarantees for Kyiv, pending the completion of the process of joining NATO, Reuters reported.

Yermak also said on Telegram that officials from a number of countries were preparing to meet in Saudi Arabia to discuss Zelensky's peace plan for Ukraine.

Russia and Ukraine held a series of peace talks soon after the conflict broke out in February 2022, but failed to produce any deal.