Xi greets Cambodian People's Party president on victory

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Tuesday congratulated Samdech Techo Hun Sen, president of the Cambodian People's Party, on leading the CPP to victory in Cambodia's seventh general election.

Xi said in a congratulatory message that it is good to see that Cambodia has achieved political stability, economic development and improved livelihoods under the leadership of the Cambodian government headed by Hun Sen, with the regional and global status of the Southeast Asian country continuously rising.

He reiterated that China will, as always, support Cambodia in pursuing a development path that suits its domestic conditions.

Under the strong leadership of Hun Sen, the CPP will make greater contributions to Cambodia's national prosperity and people's happiness and to regional peace, stability and development, Xi said.

Noting that China and Cambodia belong to one community with a shared future, Xi said the CPC pays high attention to its friendship and cooperation with the CPP and he is ready to work with Hun Sen to strengthen the political guidance of bilateral ties and deepen exchanges and cooperation between the two political parties and in other areas.

He also expressed his willingness to join hands with Hun Sen to build a high-quality, high-level and high-standard China-Cambodia community with a shared future in the new era to better benefit the two countries and their people.

Premier Li Qiang also sent a congratulatory message to Hun Sen on Tuesday.

As traditional good friends, China and Cambodia celebrated the 65th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties last week.

The two countries have witnessed fast-growing economic and trade cooperation since the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership and a bilateral free trade agreement took effect last January, with bilateral trade reaching $16 billion last year.

China is also the main export market for Cambodian rice, bananas, mangoes and longan.