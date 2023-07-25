China releases corporate credit index for better business environment

China releases corporate credit index to build an optimized business environment, the People's Daily reported on Sunday.

The credit index of Chinese enterprises in 2022 was 158.36 points, up 24.14 points year-on-year.

With a base point of 100, China's corporate credit index's base period is 2014 and the index increased to a record high of 158.36 points in 2022 with fluctuation in 2018 and 2020.

The index indicates that the credit level of Chinese enterprises has increased steadily with slight fluctuation, China's market order is stable and improving, and the Chinese enterprises' business vitality continues to recover.

It also shows that Chinese enterprises continue to be more willing to operate in good faith and abide by the law, and the country's business environment continues to improve.

Compiling China's enterprise credit index can present national enterprises' credit level in the form of index so as to provide a macro data support for the construction of a unified national market.

It also offers multidimensional credit analysis and management methods, serving as a crucial lever for optimizing the business environment, according to the State Administration for Market Regulation.