China's economic potential offers investors more opportunities: official

The huge potential and sound development of the Chinese economy will provide broad cooperation space and development opportunities for domestic and foreign investors, a senior Chinese official said Sunday.

"Investing in China is investing in the future," Zheng Shanjie, head of the National Development and Reform Commission, said during the ongoing China Development Forum 2023.

During the past decade, China's economic aggregate has reached a new level and its economic structure has been optimized, Zheng said, highlighting that since the beginning of this year, the Chinese economy has continued to rebound with stronger growth drivers.

Looking ahead, the Chinese economy has strong resilience, great potential and vitality, and the sound economic fundamentals for long-term growth remain unchanged, he said.

Efforts will be made to expand domestic demand, pursue innovation-driven development, comprehensively deepen reform and opening-up, coordinate urban-rural development, and ensure both development and security, Zheng added.

The country will make greater efforts to build a high-standard market system, appropriately shorten the negative list for foreign investment, grant foreign-funded enterprises national treatment, and promote high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, Zheng said.