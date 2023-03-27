China's privately offered funds see expansion in February

The scale of China's privately offered funds stood at 20.29 trillion yuan (about 3 trillion U.S. dollars) at the end of February, according to data from an industry association.

The volume edged up 0.25 percent from the previous month, according to the Asset Management Association of China.

The number of registered privately offered funds came in at 148,171 as of the end of February, 1,826 more than the previous month.

Meanwhile, 22,174 institutions managed these funds, up by 18 from the previous month, the data showed.

Established in 2012, the association is a self-regulatory organization that represents China's mutual fund industry.