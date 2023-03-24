LINE

China to further deepen global economic, financial ties

China will advance high-level opening-up of its financial sector as always and further deepen international economic and financial cooperation, a top financial regulatory official said.

Guo Shuqing, Party secretary of the People's Bank of China, the country's central bank, and chairman of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, said China welcomes HSBC to expand investment in the country during his meeting with Noel Quinn, group chief executive of HSBC, on Thursday. The two sides exchanged views on the recent international economic and financial situation.

