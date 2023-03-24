State leaders express gratitude for congratulatory messages from HK, Macao, Taiwan, overseas

Leaders serving a new term of state leadership positions expressed gratitude for congratulatory messages sent by compatriots in Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan as well as by people from overseas.

The leaders include Xi Jinping, who was elected Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission of the People's Republic of China (PRC) at the first session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC); Li Qiang, who was endorsed as Chinese premier; Zhao Leji, who was elected chairman of the NPC Standing Committee; and Han Zheng, who was elected China's vice president.

The gratitude was expressed in a statement issued Thursday by the general offices of the Standing Committee of the NPC, the State Council, the Central Military Commission of the PRC.

The messages were sent by heads of state, governments, parliaments and government departments; leaders of political parties and international organizations; organizations and personages friendly to China; foreign ambassadors to China; overseas Chinese and compatriots from the special administrative regions of Hong Kong and Macao and from Taiwan.

Also, the general office of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) on Thursday issued another statement entrusted by China's new top political advisor Wang Huning, expressing gratitude for congratulatory messages sent by leaders of foreign countries and political parties, and organizations and personages friendly to China.

Wang was elected chairman of the 14th CPPCC National Committee at the first session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee, or the top political advisory body.