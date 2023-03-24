LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

State leaders express gratitude for congratulatory messages from HK, Macao, Taiwan, overseas

2023-03-24 08:15:38Xinhua Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download

Leaders serving a new term of state leadership positions expressed gratitude for congratulatory messages sent by compatriots in Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan as well as by people from overseas.

The leaders include Xi Jinping, who was elected Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission of the People's Republic of China (PRC) at the first session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC); Li Qiang, who was endorsed as Chinese premier; Zhao Leji, who was elected chairman of the NPC Standing Committee; and Han Zheng, who was elected China's vice president.

The gratitude was expressed in a statement issued Thursday by the general offices of the Standing Committee of the NPC, the State Council, the Central Military Commission of the PRC.

The messages were sent by heads of state, governments, parliaments and government departments; leaders of political parties and international organizations; organizations and personages friendly to China; foreign ambassadors to China; overseas Chinese and compatriots from the special administrative regions of Hong Kong and Macao and from Taiwan.

Also, the general office of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) on Thursday issued another statement entrusted by China's new top political advisor Wang Huning, expressing gratitude for congratulatory messages sent by leaders of foreign countries and political parties, and organizations and personages friendly to China.

Wang was elected chairman of the 14th CPPCC National Committee at the first session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee, or the top political advisory body. 

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2023 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]