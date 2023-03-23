LINE

Olympic-ring theme apparel available online for first time

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has put Olympic Collection apparel into the market for the first time, the IOC announced on Wednesday.

Hoodies, sweatshirts and T-shirts designed around the Olympic rings are on sale, and each piece of the apparel features the iconic Olympic rings at the heart of its design.

The Olympic rings was designed by Pierre de Coubertin in 1913, symbolizing unity across continents and between athletes.

Other official merchandise includes licensed products of the Paris 2024, Milano-Cortina 2026 and LA28 Olympic Games. 

