LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Two students wounded after high school shooting in U.S. Texas

2023-03-21 08:08:41Xinhua Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download

Two students were injured Monday morning after a shooting on a high school campus in the Dallas area, U.S. state Texas, authorities said.

A suspect was arrested following the shooting at the Lamar High School in the suburb of Arlington, according to local media reports.

One student was shot and injured, and another was hurt by debris from the shooting, said Arlington Independent School District spokeswoman Anita Foster.

The male student who was shot is in critical condition, and the other student, a female, is believed not to have non-life threatening injuries. Both are receiving medical care, the reports said.

Arlington police said the suspect didn't enter the school building and was taken into custody shortly afterwards. 

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2023 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]