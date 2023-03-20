LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

U.S. beach city issues state of emergency, curfew after deadly shootings

2023-03-20 13:05:10Xinhua Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download

The City of Miami Beach, in the U.S. state of Florida, issued a state of emergency and a curfew on Sunday after two deadly shootings.

The city said the curfew will be from 11:59 p.m. Sunday local time (0359 GMT Monday) until 6 a.m. Monday (1000 GMT). Officials intend to impose similar additional curfew restrictions from Thursday through next Monday.

The measures came after a man died and another man was injured in a shooting in South Beach Friday night, and another deadly shooting in Miami Beach early Sunday morning.

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said in a video message posted on Sunday that the crowds and presence of firearms have "created a peril that cannot go unchecked."

A south Florida island city, Miami Beach will hold a special commission meeting on Monday afternoon "to discuss the restrictions beyond Monday," according to a press release.

The United States has lost more than 8,960 lives to gun violence so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2023 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]