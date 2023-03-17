Beijing calls for dialogue on Ukraine crisis

China is concerned over the escalation and possible loss of control of the Ukraine crisis, and urges all parties to remain calm and restrained, resume peace talks at an early date and return to the track of political settlement, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang said on Thursday.

In a phone conversation with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Qin said China hopes Ukraine and Russia could reserve prospects for dialogue and negotiations and never shut the doors to political settlement no matter how difficult and challenging it would be.

Qin reiterated China's objective and fair position on the Ukraine issue, saying that Beijing will continue to play a constructive role in resuming peace talks, easing tensions and restoring peace.

Kuleba briefed Qin on the latest developments and prospects for peace talks, and expressed appreciation for the humanitarian assistance provided by China to Ukraine.

The document regarding the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis issued by China showed China's sincerity to push for a cease-fire and peace talks, he said, adding that Ukraine hopes to maintain communication with China.

In terms of bilateral ties, Qin said the China-Ukraine relationship has maintained a momentum of development over the past 31 years since establishing diplomatic ties. China also appreciates Ukraine's willingness to establish a sincere relationship with China on the basis of mutual respect.

Noting that pragmatic cooperation is well-grounded and has huge potential, Qin said China is ready to work with Ukraine to constantly develop a stable relationship, and China's modernization drive will also provide greater opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation.

Kuleba said China is not only an important partner of Ukraine, but also an indispensable major country that plays a crucial role in global affairs. He also congratulated China for brokering an agreement between Saudi Arabia and Iran on the restoration of diplomatic ties.

Ukraine considers its relationship with China from a long-term perspective and will continue to abide by the one-China principle and respect China's territorial integrity, he said, expressing hope to enhance mutual trust and deepen cooperation in all fields with China.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken also spoke with Kuleba via phone on Thursday.