Chinese troops leave for joint military drill in Cambodia

A team of Chinese soldiers departed for Cambodia on Thursday to participate in a China-Cambodia military drill.

The fifth installment of the joint military drill, code-named "Golden Dragon-2023," will be held from March 20 to April 8. A total of over 3,000 troops from the two armies will participate in the drill.

This year's event will focus on three parts, i.e. joint security exercises for major events, humanitarian work and cultural exchanges.

The drill is expected to consolidate and step up the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries, increase political mutual trust, expand military exchanges and enhance the anti-terrorism and humanitarian assistance capabilities of the two militaries.