LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Military

Chinese troops leave for joint military drill in Cambodia

2023-03-17 08:15:26Xinhua Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download

A team of Chinese soldiers departed for Cambodia on Thursday to participate in a China-Cambodia military drill.

The fifth installment of the joint military drill, code-named "Golden Dragon-2023," will be held from March 20 to April 8. A total of over 3,000 troops from the two armies will participate in the drill.

This year's event will focus on three parts, i.e. joint security exercises for major events, humanitarian work and cultural exchanges.

The drill is expected to consolidate and step up the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries, increase political mutual trust, expand military exchanges and enhance the anti-terrorism and humanitarian assistance capabilities of the two militaries. 

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2023 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]