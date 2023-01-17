Liaison office head vows to fully serve HK

Zheng Yanxiong (right), newly appointed director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, shakes hand with outgoing director Luo Huining at the liaison office, Jan 14, 2023. (Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn)

Newly appointed liaison office head Zheng Yanxiong has pledged to do his very best to understand Hong Kong, love the city, serve its best interests and promote the steady implementation of "one country, two systems".

Zheng spoke to the local media for the first time on Monday after being appointed director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region by the State Council on Saturday.

He said that although his personal capacity is limited, his commitment to the central government and his services to the HKSAR will be unlimited. He said he will do his best to promote mutual understanding between the SAR and the Chinese mainland.

The new liaison office chief expressed his gratitude to President Xi Jinping and the Communist Party of China for their trust in him. He thanked his predecessor, Luo Huining, saying Luo's hard work in the past three years had laid a solid foundation for his future work. He also thanked all sectors of Hong Kong society for their support.

Zheng said he is well aware of the responsibilities and missions of the liaison office. He promised to work with his colleagues and make concerted efforts to perform the duties the central government had entrusted him with. He promised to better convey how much the central government cares for Hong Kong, and support the chief executive and the SAR government in their administration in accordance with the law.

His other priorities, he said, are to step up links between the SAR and the mainland to connect various sectors of the Hong Kong community, carry forward the voices of the local residents and wholeheartedly serve the implementation of "one country, two systems".

He emphasized he has personal affection for Hong Kong. He worked in Guangdong province for a long time, and closely witnessed the SAR's developments and changes, which were intimately related to those of Guangdong, he said.

He also worked in Hong Kong for more than two years, from July 2020, as director of the Office for Safeguarding National Security of the Central People's Government in the HKSAR, having acquired a deeper understanding of and affection for this city.

Citing Xi's blessings of brighter prospects for Hong Kong, Zheng said the SAR has unparalleled advantages as it holds all the aces — a favorable time for development, unique geographical location and talented people. As long as Hong Kong stays oriented and avoids falling into disarray, it will, undoubtedly, have a promising and bright future, he said.

Zheng believes that Hong Kong, under the leadership of Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu and with concerted efforts of the SAR government and the local community, will consolidate its stable social environment and achieve "prosperous" development and better livelihoods for its residents.

On Sunday, Zheng had delivered his Chinese New Year speech via video, in which he spelled out a success formula for Hong Kong to achieve greater prosperity, emphasizing that the city will face unlimited opportunities when it aligns its future with the country's goal of national rejuvenation.

Following Zheng's speech, Lee said he shares the same sentiments with the liaison office head who noted that Hong Kong will have a promising future in the new era if it can fully use its unique strengths.

Lee said he believes that with concerted efforts, Hong Kong will tell a more wonderful story in the new phase of the Chinese dream of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

Brave Chan Yung, a Hong Kong deputy to the National People's Congress, said that through his speech, Zheng had united all sectors of the Hong Kong community to promote the development of the city's economy and the livelihoods of its residents.