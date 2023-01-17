More rain, snow hit U.S. California as storm continues

Another storm lashed California on Monday, bringing more rain, flooding and snow to the U.S. Golden State.

A series of winter storms have battered California for weeks, causing mudslides, widespread flooding and damage.

At least 19 deaths have been reported in the state in the past two weeks of storms, many from drowning and fallen trees.

California Governor Gavin Newsom said last week the storms had claimed more lives than wildfires in the past two years combined, and noted that the number of deaths is likely to grow.

More rain and mountain snow are expected in the Los Angeles County area from Sunday evening through Tuesday, according to the U.S. National Weather Service (NWS). Showers will continue through Monday evening with a slight chance of a thunderstorm across the Central Coast.