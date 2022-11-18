Fire kills 7 in Russia's Bashkortostan Republic

A fire in a private residential building killed seven people in the Sterlitamak district of Russia's Bashkortostan Republic on early Friday, Russian's state news agency TASS reported.

Bodies of two adults and five children were found in the burned house, said the report, adding that another two were injured and hospitalized.

The fire broke out around 3:30 Moscow time (0030 GMT) and was put out about two hours later. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Bashkortostan Republic is a Russian federal subject, located some 1,200 km east of Moscow.