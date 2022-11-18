LINE

China, Russia hold meeting on regional development cooperation

2022-11-18 Xinhua

Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua co-chaired the fourth meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission for Cooperation of Northeast China and the Far East and Baikal Region of Russia on Thursday, together with Yury Trutnev, Russian deputy prime minister and the presidential envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District of Russia.

Hu said China is willing to work with Russia based on the existing good cooperation to synergize the development strategies of the "Northeast-Far East" cooperation, advance the construction of cross-border logistics and port facilities, and deepen industrial cooperation, especially in agriculture. China will also cooperate with Russia in people-to-people exchanges, strengthen cooperation at the sub-national level, push for more results in the "Northeast-Far East" cooperation, and make positive contributions to consolidating and deepening the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership for the new era.

Trutnev said that with the joint efforts of both sides, Russia-China "Far East-Northeast" cooperation has achieved remarkable results, and positive progress has been made in infrastructure connectivity, agriculture and energy. He said Russia is willing to strengthen coordination with China to create a favorable environment for deepening practical cooperation in various fields.

During the meeting, which took place via video link, the two sides exchanged in-depth views on cross-border logistics and port infrastructure construction, expanding agricultural cooperation, investment cooperation, culture and tourism cooperation, and sub-national cooperation. 

