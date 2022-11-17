China's ODI sees growth in first 10 months of the year

A truck loads containers at Tangshan Port, North China's Hebei province, April 16, 2021. (Photo/Xinhua)

China's non-financial outbound direct investment, or ODI, rose 10.3 percent year-on-year to 627.4 billion yuan during the first ten months of the year, the Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday.

In U.S. dollar terms, ODI rose 7.3 percent from the same period a year ago to $94.36 billion.

The non-financial ODI into economies participating in the Belt and Road Initiative reached $17.25 billion during the ten-month period, with an increase of 6.7 percent year-on-year, accounting for 18.3 percent of China's total non-financial ODI between January and October.

The ministry said China's outbound investments in multiple fields continued to grow between January and October. Investment into leasing and commercial services went up 22.2 percent from a year earlier to $32.08 billion.