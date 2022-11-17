UN envoy: Focusing on a shared global future is vital

The Chinese ambassador to the United Nations on Wednesday reiterated the importance of building a global community with a shared future at a time of momentous changes unseen in a century.

Zhang Jun, China's permanent representative to the UN, also mentioned the Ukraine crisis as exemplifying the need for a shared purpose, in comments at the UN Security Council briefing on Ukraine.

"What is wrong with this world, what we should do about it" is the question of the times facing all countries, Zhang said.

"At the just-concluded G20 Leaders' Summit, President Xi Jinping stood at the height of the future and destiny of mankind, upholding the history and a global perspective, and put forward a series of important proposals, which have important guiding significance for coping with current global challenges," he said.

China calls on all countries to embrace the vision of a community with a shared future for mankind, and advocate peace, development and win-win cooperation, Zhang said.

Zhang referred to Xi's statement at the summit and said the president called on all countries to replace division with unity, confrontation with cooperation, and exclusion with inclusiveness. Xi said all countries should join hands to tide over difficulties and create a better future together.

President Xi said China firmly opposes drawing ideological lines, and firmly opposes the Cold War mentality, bloc politics and confrontation. No one should engage in beggar-thy-neighbor practices, building "a small yard with high fences", or creating closed and exclusive clubs, Zhang said, quoting Xi.

China resolutely opposes the attempt to politicize economics and people's livelihood issues or use them as tools and weapons, said Zhang.

China is willing to work with all countries in the world to continue to make efforts to deal with global challenges and build a community with a shared future for mankind, he said.

Zhang said the Ukraine crisis is protracted, expanded and complicated, "adding further pressure to the current highly tense international situation and bringing greater uncertainty to the world".

"The international community should jointly support the peaceful resolution of the crisis. It is hoped that all parties concerned can conduct direct contact as soon as possible to create conditions to resume negotiations," said Zhang.

He said the international community should "jointly oppose the use or threats to use nuclear weapons, advocate that nuclear weapons must not be used and nuclear wars must not be fought, in order to prevent a nuclear crisis in Eurasia".

"The international community must work together to improve the humanitarian situation in Ukraine. We call on the parties to abide by international humanitarian law, protect the safety of civilians and civilian facilities, ensure safe and smooth humanitarian corridors for evacuees and humanitarian assistance, and prevent a larger-scale humanitarian crisis," said Zhang.

"We must jointly mitigate the spillover impact of the Ukraine crisis, manage and control the huge impact of the Ukraine crisis on global energy, food, finance and other fields, and maintain the security and stability of the global industrial and supply chains," he said.