Trial operation of Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway successful

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 9, 2022 shows electric multiple units being tested for hot-running on the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway trial section in Bandung, Indonesia. With a design speed of 350 km per hour, the railway is a flagship project that synergizes the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative and Indonesia's Global Maritime Fulcrum strategy. Built with Chinese technology, it is a model of cooperation between developing countries. (Photo by Jiao Hongtao/Xinhua)

A comprehensive trial operation of Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway (HSR) in Indonesia has been successful after a train finished its run on the railway's trial section from Tegalluar station to Casting Yard No. 4 on Wednesday.

With the train's trail run, assessments have been done for the railway's subgrade, track, and systems of communication, signal, traction power supply, among others, according to railway operators.

The result of the trial operation showed that all indicators and parameters of the project in the section have fully met the design criteria, laying a solid foundation for the subsequent construction and operation of the railway.

The train was designed and manufactured in China, with a maximum speed of 385 kilometers per hour.

The high-speed line, a landmark project under the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative, connects Indonesia's capital Jakarta and its fourth-largest city Bandung, which is also the capital of West Java province.

With a design speed of 350 km per hour, the railway built with Chinese technology will cut the journey between Jakarta and Bandung from over three hours to around 40 minutes.