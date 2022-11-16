Major high-tech expo opens in southwest China

The 10th China (Mianyang) Science and Technology City International High-Tech Expo commenced Wednesday in the city of Mianyang, southwest China's Sichuan Province.

The expo, held under the theme -- "Science and Technology Leading, Innovation and Entrepreneurship, Win-win Cooperation" -- will see more than 600 high-tech companies and institutes participating both online and offline. Argentina is attending the 2022 edition of the expo as the guest country of honor.

Experts and industry leaders will make speeches and exchange views on industries such as nuclear medicine equipment, laser technology, magnetic materials, microwave communication, and more.

Jointly sponsored by the Ministry of Science and Technology and the Sichuan provincial government, the expo has been held annually since its establishment in 2013.