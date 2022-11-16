China appoints Serbia's Djordjevic as men's basketball head coach

The Chinese Basketball Association announced that Serbia's Aleksandar Djordjevic will serve as the new head coach of China's men's basketball team.

Djordjevic will lead China into the sixth window of the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup Asian Qualifiers and the FIBA World Cup. An assistant coach and a physical coach brought by Djordjevic will also join China's coaching staff.

55-year-old Djordjevic has won Olympic, World Cup and FIBA EuroBasket medals as both a player and head coach, and has coached many top club sides.

The Chinese Basketball Association also paid tribute to former head coach Du Feng for his contribution and dedication to Chinese basketball over the past three years. In China's latest match, Du's team beat Bahrain to secure a berth at the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Du said that being able to fight for one's country is the most precious experience and the highest honor for both players and coaches.

"Thanks to the strong support of the Chinese Basketball Association, all members of the men's basketball team and all sectors of society. I will continue to work hard to contribute to Chinese basketball in the future," he stated.

Djordjevic will arrive in China on November 18. After completing a mandatory quarantine in Hangzhou, he will proceed to the CBA competition area for players and coaching staff.