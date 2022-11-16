LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

China's natural gas supply generally guaranteed for winter heating: official

2022-11-16 14:20:54Xinhua Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download

China can generally guarantee the natural gas supply for winter heating demands this year despite a complex international market situation, an official with the country's top economic planner said Wednesday.

Timely preparation and joint efforts have been made to ensure enough natural gas supply, Meng Wei, a spokesperson with the National Development and Reform Commission, told a press conference.

The commission will urge localities to stay true to related price policies to maintain relatively stable natural gas prices for households, Meng said.

Support will be given to upstream firms to beef up natural gas production and stock to help tide over heating peaks during the winter.

From January to October, the country produced 178.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas, up 6.0 percent year on year.

Meng added that tight supplies of natural gas might happen during some peak periods or in some regions amid lingering cold waves.

The country will leverage its daily natural gas supply management mechanism to address pop-up shortages and keep residents warm in winter, Meng said. 

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2022 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]