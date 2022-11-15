China's surveyed urban unemployment rate at 5.5 pct in October

China's surveyed urban unemployment rate stood at 5.5 percent in October, flat from the September level, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed Tuesday.

In the first 10 months of the year, the average surveyed urban unemployment rate was 5.6 percent, according to the NBS.

The surveyed unemployment rate among those aged between 25 and 59, which constitute the majority of the labor market, came in at 4.7 percent in October, unchanged from the previous month.

The surveyed unemployment rate in 31 major cities was 6 percent last month, NBS data showed.

The surveyed urban unemployment rate is calculated based on the number of unemployed people who have participated in the employment survey in urban areas, including migrant workers in cities.