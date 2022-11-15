Suspect in custody after deadly shooting at U.S. university

A suspect is in custody on Monday after a shooting at the University of Virginia (UVA) left three students dead and two others injured Sunday night.

"Police have the suspect in custody," the Charlottesville-based university tweeted Monday.

The suspect has been identified as Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., a UVA student.

The shooting occurred late Sunday night and triggered a campus lockdown as well as a manhunt.

All three of the victims were football players, UVA President Jim Ryan told reporters on Monday morning.

Two students were wounded, with one in good condition and the other in critical condition, according to Ryan.

"I am devastated that this violence has visited the University of Virginia," he said in a message. "This is a traumatic incident for everyone in our community."

All classes have been cancelled for Monday, with only designated UVA employees required to report to work.

It remains unclear what led to the shooting. The suspect was listed on the UVA's athletic website as a running back for the football team in 2018.