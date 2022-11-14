LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Sci-tech

China's Tianzhou-4 cargo craft to reenter atmosphere

2022-11-14 16:32:57Xinhua Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download

China's Tianzhou-4 cargo craft, tasked with supporting the Shenzhou-14 crewed mission, is scheduled to re-enter the atmosphere in a controlled manner on Tuesday, according to the China Manned Space Agency.

Most of the spacecraft's components will burn up during the re-entry, and a small amount of its debris will fall into the planned waters of the South Pacific, the agency said in a brief release on Monday.

The Tianzhou-4 cargo craft was launched on May 10 from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in the southern province of Hainan. It departed from the space station combination on Nov. 9 and switched to independent flight after completing all assigned tasks. 

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2022 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]