Xi arrives in Indonesia for G20 summit

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Indonesia on Monday for the 17th Group of 20 (G20) Summit.

Xi's entourage included Peng Liyuan, wife of Xi, Ding Xuexiang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Chinese State Councilor, and He Lifeng, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.

Upon his arrival, Xi was warmly welcomed at the airport by Indonesian senior officials, including Luhut B. Pandjaitan, Coordinator for Cooperation with China and Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment, and Bali Governor Wayan Koster.

The honor guards flanked the red carpet to salute Xi. Local youths dressed in national costumes played Gamelan, a traditional Indonesian musical instrument, while young ladies performed Bali's traditional "Pendet dance." Waving the national flags of China and Indonesia, local students cheered "Welcome, welcome" in Chinese.

Xi's entourage also arrived on the same plane. Chinese Ambassador to Indonesia Lu Kang greeted the delegation at the airport.

On both sides of the road from the airport to the hotel where Xi and his wife stay, many local residents gathered and waved the national flags of the two countries to express their warmest welcome to the Chinese president.