New CPC chiefs named for Beijing and Fujian

Yin Li, former Party chief of Fujian province, has been appointed by the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China as Party chief of the CPC Beijing Municipal Committee, replacing Cai Qi, according to a report from Xinhua News Agency.

The 60-year-old is also a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee.

The Central Committee of the CPC has decided that Cai Qi should no longer concurrently serve as secretary, standing committee member and member of the CPC Beijing Municipal Committee, and that Yin will serve as member, standing committee member and secretary of the CPC Beijing Municipal Committee, the report said.

Cai, 67, was elected as a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee in October.

Earlier on Sunday, Xinhua reported that Yin no longer concurrently serves as secretary, standing committee member and member of the CPC Fujian Provincial Committee.

Zhou Zuyi was appointed to serve in Yin's place.

Zhou, 57, was previously Minister of Human Resources and Social Security.

The decision was announced by Chen Xi, head of the CPC Central Committee's Organization Department, during a meeting on Sunday.

Chen said the adjustment was made by the Central Committee of the CPC in light of the overall situation and relevant needs in Fujian, Xinhua reported.