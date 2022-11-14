China's strategy on climate adaptation lauded at UN climate conference

At the ongoing UN climate conference, China's latest strategy on tackling global climate change was frequently mentioned and praised by participants.

"The National Climate Change Adaptation Strategy 2035 launched by China is unprecedented. There is no other country in the world that has an eye on today while at the same time thinking about the opportunities of tomorrow," said Patrick Verkooijen, CEO of the Global Center on Adaptation.

Verkooijen made the remarks on Thursday at a side event themed "China's Strategies and Actions on Climate Adaptation" held at the 27th session of the Conference of Parties (COP27) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in the Egyptian coastal city of Sharm El-Sheikh.

Quoting a Chinese ancient proverb "Thatch your roof before raining weather and dig your well before you become parched with thirst," Verkooijen explained that the old wisdom tells why China is an extraordinary leader in adaptation.

"Adaptation is a major challenge but at the same time, it is a major opportunity because we have learned from China that investing in adaptation means investing in jobs, growth and prosperity," Verkooijen said.

"The world is on fire and climate emergencies are everywhere," Verkooijen said, praising the Chinese strategy that simultaneously focuses on the municipal, national and global levels.

Since China has a great experience in adaptation, it would be "great if we work with China to replicate the model for Africa," Verkooijen noted.

Selwin Hart, special adviser to the secretary-general and assistant secretary-general of the UN climate action team, said adaptation, a real problem for developing countries, has always been seen as a neglected half of the global climate equation.

The developing countries are so struggling in responding to the climate crisis that it is hard for them to focus equally on adaptation and mitigation, Hart added.

According to Hart, adaptation needs in the developing world are set to skyrocket to as much as 340 U.S. billion dollars per year by 2030, while today's support stands at less than 10 percent of the amount.

The Chinese strategy "does not only focus on China, but it is also about sharing experiences and broadening cooperation and collaboration with other developing countries," the UN official noted.

"Multilateralism, international cooperation and solidarity are needed to take climate actions," said Ahmed Saeed, vice president of the Asian Development Bank.

Saeed commended the Chinese climate strategy as "a positive step" toward uplifting the level of international cooperation and solidarity to effectively respond to the climate crisis.